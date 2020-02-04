O'CONNELL, Claire Airini
(Rene) (nee Popplewell):
19.4.1929 - 02.02.2020
Aged 90. Passed away peacefully at Elmswood Retirement Village Hospital in Christchurch. Much loved wife of the late Kevin Craig, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Teresa, Stephen and Kate, John and Joyce, Yvonne, Kevin and Karen. A service to celebrate Rene's life will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Thursday, February 6 at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment in Dunedin. At Mums request, no flowers please. Messages may be sent to: The O'Connell Family, c\- PO Box 35-046, ChCh.
Published in The Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020