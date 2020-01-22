TULLY,
Christopher William (Bill):
10.3.1941 - 22.11.2019
Annette, Steven, Rachael, Chris, Nicky, and families, would to most sincerely thank those who attended the Memorial Service for Bill. Heartfelt thanks to those who sent cards, flowers, phone calls, baking, and transport and past work mates who wrote such moving comments. It is wonderful to have so many friends and family at this sad time. Your support is appreciated, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Jan. 22, 2020