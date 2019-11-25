Christopher TULLY

Death Notice

TULLY,
Christopher William (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Bethesda Rest Home on Friday, November 22, 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Rachael, Christopher and Nicky. Dearly loved granddad of Sam, Henry, Max, Sienna and Aidan. Messages to the Tully Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial gathering for Bill will be held, details to be advised. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2019
