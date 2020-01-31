STACK,
Christopher Maxwell (Chris):
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the gentle care of Resthaven, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved son of the late Austin and Maxie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Alison, Mary and Jack, Carroll, Austin and Miriam, and best Uncle and great-Uncle of Sarah and Jeremy, Joe and Adah; Roz and Bruce, Toby, Thomas and Chloe; Bridget and Matt, Charlotte, Ella, and George; Theresa and Regan, Louis and Annie. Good mate of Brian and very special workmate of the team at Reddings. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Monday, February 3, at 11.00am, then leaving for Mataura Cemetery. Rosary in the Church, Sunday 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for Hospice Southland. Thanks to the Oncology Department at Southland and Dunedin Hospitals. Messages to 79 Paterson Road, RD 4, Gore 9774.
Published in The Press on Jan. 31, 2020