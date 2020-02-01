Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher SHEARD. View Sign Service Information Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors 297 Ferry Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033897999 Funeral service 10:00 a.m. St Michael and All Angels Church Oxford Terrace, Central City, Christchurch View Map Death Notice



Christopher James

(Chris, aka Chris Baiteary):

Peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a very social day at Ngaio Marsh, surrounded by loving family and friends, aged 62 years. Dearly loved and adored by number one wife Cheryl, and daughter Shelley and partner Costa, and very much loved son-in-law of Shirley and the late Bill O'Connor. Loved and cherished father of Zara, Callum, and Gareth; and their mother Emma. Loved son-in-law of Marjorie and Malcolm Griffiths. Adored son of the late Ben and Kath. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carole (deceased) and Frank, Bronwyn and Gordon, Joanne and Sean, and all his nieces and nephews. Chris loved and treasured all his family and friends who travelled his life's journey with him. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh, and the Oncology Outpatients at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Chris. Messages may be addressed to the Sheard family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cjsheard2801 The Funeral Service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Oxford Terrace, Central City, Christchurch, on Monday, February 3, at 10.00am. All Welcome.







