MORRIS, Christopher John:
Aged 64 years, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020. Dearly beloved son of Flora and the late Doug Morris, and much loved brother of Greg and Paul Morris and of course much loved by the rest of the Morris and Honson family, plus extended families and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to 'The Hereford Centre' in Christopher's memory would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/cjmorris3105 A Funeral Service for Christopher will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at St Patricks Catholic Church, Kaiapoi. Due to current restrictions we ask you to please RSVP to [email protected] to confirm your attendance and the time of the service. Please come dressed in bright colours and/or something quirky to his service.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020