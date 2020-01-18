HUGHES, Christopher John:
On January 14, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 58 years. Loved son of the late Joan and Arthur Hughes. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara (Perth), Peter (deceased) and Colleen, Helen and Paul McKay (Ashburton), and a much loved uncle of Danny, John, Amy, David and the late Penny, and great-uncle of Krynn, Caitlin, Dillon and James. Messages to the Hughes family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Bainlea House for their love and care of Christopher. A celebration of Christopher's life will be held at the John Rhind Catering lounge, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, January 20, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020