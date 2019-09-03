HILL,
Christopher Lawrence (Chris):
On September 1, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, aged 62 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Christina, much loved father of Jamie, and Louise, proud grandad of Lila, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care of Chris. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christopher Hill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Garden flowers only please. The Funeral service for Chris will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, September 5, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2019