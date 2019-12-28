Christopher DOWNIE

F/S (Rtd) Q89691 RNZAF. On December 21, 2019, aged 57 years. Much loved husband of Lee, and adored father of Riley and Erin. Cherished son and brother of Janice and the late Jim, and Megan. Loved uncle of Emily and Kento. Treasured son-in-law and friend of Evelyn, and Pierre and Rae, and brother-in-law of Robyn and Richard. In accordance with Chris' wishes a Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Chris will be held in the new year.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
