Christopher DIXON

Guest Book
  • "DIXON, Chris: It is with great sadness that the Cust..."
    - Chris DIXON
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

DIXON,
Christopher Patrick (Chris):
On July 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, with family by his side. Dearly loved Chris of Gillian and John, and family. Many thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital for their exceptional care of Chris. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Chris Dixon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Chris will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, July 25, at 10.30am, private burial thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.