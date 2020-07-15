CLARK, Christopher John:
On July 9, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, in his 81st year. Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Our sincere gratitude to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christopher Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers please, but a donation can be sent to the Nurse Maude Hospice, PO Box 36126, Christchurch 8146. A private family Service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2020