Acknowledgment

BATES, Christopher John

(Chris, Batesy):

As a family we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the incredible support during Chris' illness and at the time of his passing. Chris has left a huge hole in our lives. Please know that every message, call, baking and meal delivery, cards, flowers and attendance at Chris' service has meant so much to us. Words are not enough to express our thankfulness. Please accept this as a personal thank you. We look forward to our ongoing contact with you all.

Many thanks and love from Jacqui, Monique, Paul and Harvey Grant, and Tom and Kyra Bates x



