BATES, Christopher John
(Chris, Batesy):
On October 1, 2019, aged 61 years. Our incredible, positive, brave, lovely man is now at rest. We have been so blessed to have had you in our lives. We will love and miss you every day. Dearly loved husband of Jacqui, the best father and father-in-law of Monique and Paul Grant (London, UK), Tom and Kyra Bates, and adored Pop of Baby Harvey. Chris and his family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice and the Palliative Care Team for their incredible love, support and care during Chris' journey. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christopher Bates, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Chris' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, October 7, at 10.00am. Private burial will follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019