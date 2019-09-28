BARTLETT,
Christopher John:
On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, aged 65. Dearly loved son of the late Peggy and Eric. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Desmond, Wayne (dec) and Lynda, and Carol. Loved uncle of Kate and Amy, and master of the late Wallace, Caribou and Jack his beloved guide dogs. A private cremation will be held. Any messages to Carol Bartlett, 2 Clent Lane, Spreydon, Christchurch 8024. A get together will be held at a later date, please advise Carol of the above address with your phone number if you would like to attend.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019