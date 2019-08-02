BANNAN, Christopher John:
On July 31, 2019, peacefully after a short illness, aged 45 years. Dearly loved special son of Mary and the late Maurice, and stepson of Arch Still, much loved brother and brother-in-law of David Bannan, and Helen and Brendan Leach, and loved by his extended family. Special thanks to his carers at Brackenridge Estate for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Christopher Bannan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Christopher's life will be held in the Chapel of the Holy Family, 225 Kirk Road, Templeton, on Monday, August 5, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019