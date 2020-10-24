BAKER, Christopher John:

Carolyn (Carly), Melanie, Kelly, Gareth, and families, wish to acknowledge and thank everyone for your ongoing visits of support, food, flowers, cards, emails, letters, phone calls, texts, messages on facebook, whatsapp, messenger and the heartwarming service tributes after Chris's passing in September. Thank you to those who attended his service and joined the Livestream Link and to the RSA Volunteers, the Riverton Union Church Members and Raewyn Black for making it easier to share memories of him and celebrate his life. Chris would have been proud of you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



