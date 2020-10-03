Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine WHITTINGTON. View Sign Death Notice



Christine Frances

(Chris) (nee Chesney):

On September 30, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife and soulmate of Brian, loved mother of Regan and Cat, Jasmin, and Gareth, much loved nana of Jack, Grace, and Ryan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Beth and the late George, Patricia (deceased), Winsome and Frank (USA), Margaret and Dave (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Robyn and the late Alf, and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Nurse Maude, the Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital, and Dr Mark Jeffery for their care of Chris and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Chris Whittington c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service to celebrate Chris' life will be held in the Lincoln Event Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Tuesday, October 6, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







WHITTINGTON,Christine Frances(Chris) (nee Chesney):On September 30, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife and soulmate of Brian, loved mother of Regan and Cat, Jasmin, and Gareth, much loved nana of Jack, Grace, and Ryan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Beth and the late George, Patricia (deceased), Winsome and Frank (USA), Margaret and Dave (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Robyn and the late Alf, and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Nurse Maude, the Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital, and Dr Mark Jeffery for their care of Chris and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Chris Whittington c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service to celebrate Chris' life will be held in the Lincoln Event Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Tuesday, October 6, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers