VINE, Christine Helen:
28 September 1946 -
13 October 2019
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca and Richard, much loved grandmother of Ferguson. A loved sister and sister-in-law to Jennifer, Georgina, Pamela and Owen, John and Jane, Louise and Brian, and the late David. Messages for the Vine family may be sent to PO Box 26-112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of the life of Christine will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), October 17 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019