TODD,
Christine Mary (Toddy):
On Thursday October 8, 2020, aged 66 years, after competing tenaciously and courageously with cancer, Chris passed away peacefully at Edith Cavell Sumner surrounded by the Awesome Foursome (Brenda, Mel, Sharon and Kay). Inspirational teacher and sports coach of CBHS and the wider community. Lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff of Edith Cavell.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. Climb high...col de la Colombiere
In accordance with Toddy's wishes a private farewell will be held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020