Christine TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "In speaking for myself, I know that I am also especially..."
  • "Chris was a beautiful girl inside and out.Chris was so..."
  • "Sad to hear of the passing of Chris. A lovely person. Fond..."
    - Garry Holden
Service Information
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

TAYLOR,
Christine Mary (Chris):
Josh, Shea and Fenella, together with Penny, Felicity, Helen and Liz, wish to let our extended family and friends know that our deeply loved mother, sister and aunty passed away at home on Saturday morning. Chris was a brave, special person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Special sincere thanks to Nurse Maude for their wonderful support. Celebration of Chris's life will be scheduled later. Messages to 13a Augusta Street, Christchurch 8081.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.