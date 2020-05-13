TAYLOR,
Christine Mary (Chris):
Josh, Shea and Fenella, together with Penny, Felicity, Helen and Liz, wish to let our extended family and friends know that our deeply loved mother, sister and aunty passed away at home on Saturday morning. Chris was a brave, special person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Special sincere thanks to Nurse Maude for their wonderful support. Celebration of Chris's life will be scheduled later. Messages to 13a Augusta Street, Christchurch 8081.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020