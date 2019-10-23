Christine RICHES

Death Notice

RICHES,
Christine Isobel (Chris):
Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Wullie. Loving mother of Billy, Dale, Peter, and Roy; and Penny, and Dottie. Loving sister of John, Annette, Helen, and Eileen. Messages to PO Box 21-142, Edgeware, Christchurch. A Celebration of Christine's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (Wilkinson's Road entrance), tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.30am.


Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019
