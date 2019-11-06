Christine PALMER

Guest Book
  • "WE WILL TRULY MISS YOU,GOING PAST OUR HOUSE AN LOOKING UP ..."
    - Paul Jones
  • "26yrs of friendship - this news was just so immensely sad...."
    - Tracey Ormsby
  • "Thinking of others until the end and your laughter will be..."
    - TIM HEINE
Service Information
Simplicity Funeral Directors Ltd
8 Railside Pl
Hamilton, Waikato
078476851
Death Notice

PALMER,
Christine Helen (Skinny):
On Friday, November 1, suddenly at home in Nelson, aged 53 years. Loved daughter of the late Dennis and Helen. Loved sister of Alastair and Michelle and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Changing Minds would be appreciated and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Skinny's life will be held at the Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road, Nelson, on Saturday, November 9, at 1.00pm. In true Skinny style please wear something bright.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019
