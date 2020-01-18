MINCHIN, Christine Claire:
On Saturday, January 11, 2020. Treasured mother of Jamie and Samuel. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Barbara and Cliff Templeton (Rangiora), loved sister of Lorraine Rutter, Marie Templeton, John, Norma Kaa, Glenda Paterson, Lynda Green, the late Shirley Cavanagh, Velma Templeton, Russell, and Alan. Messages may be addressed to 11 Boyd Street, Rangiora. A Memorial Service for Christine will be held in Rangiora at a date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020