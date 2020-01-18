Christine MINCHIN

Guest Book
  • "Remembering lots of great times with you Christine. Rest..."
    - Judy Milne
  • "RIP Christine. Thinking of you all at this very sad time,..."
    - Wendy Burke
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

MINCHIN, Christine Claire:
On Saturday, January 11, 2020. Treasured mother of Jamie and Samuel. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Barbara and Cliff Templeton (Rangiora), loved sister of Lorraine Rutter, Marie Templeton, John, Norma Kaa, Glenda Paterson, Lynda Green, the late Shirley Cavanagh, Velma Templeton, Russell, and Alan. Messages may be addressed to 11 Boyd Street, Rangiora. A Memorial Service for Christine will be held in Rangiora at a date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.