MARTIN,
Christine Faye (née May):
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Loved deeply by her family, precious mother of Jason, and Shaun, mother-in-law of Michelle, and Lauren. Blessed "Banny" of Shar na, Shavaughn, Koby, and Braxton. Great "Banny" of Oliver, and sister of Glenys, David, Peter, and Gary.
'And while she lies in
peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall
always keep'.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Martin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private celebration of Christine's life will be held in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020