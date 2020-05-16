MAGRATH, Christine Anne:
After many courageous battles fought, Christine passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving husband and sons (her boys). Dearly loved wife of Neale, adored and loved mum, mother-in-law and best friend of Steve and Bec, Chris and Kelleigh Magrath, Dave and Kate, and the most loving and adored Gran of Georgie, Annabel, and Felix. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Dawn Steel, Russell and Sue Steel, Brent and Julie Steel, Peter and Fiona Magrath, Lynette and Barry Mason, and Vivienne. Cherished and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, special and loved friend of many. A special thanks to Doctors Murray Smith and Oliver Setchell at North Avon Medical, Bryony Simcock and her team at Christchurch Hospital, Robyn at Nurse Maude, and Nicole and her team from Access Health. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Magrath, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities: Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Cancer Society New Zealand. Due to current circumstances a Private celebration of Christine's life will take place.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020