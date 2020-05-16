Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine MAGRATH. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



After many courageous battles fought, Christine passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving husband and sons (her boys). Dearly loved wife of Neale, adored and loved mum, mother-in-law and best friend of Steve and Bec, Chris and Kelleigh Magrath, Dave and Kate, and the most loving and adored Gran of Georgie, Annabel, and Felix. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Dawn Steel, Russell and Sue Steel, Brent and Julie Steel, Peter and Fiona Magrath, Lynette and Barry Mason, and Vivienne. Cherished and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, special and loved friend of many. A special thanks to Doctors Murray Smith and Oliver Setchell at North Avon Medical, Bryony Simcock and her team at Christchurch Hospital, Robyn at Nurse Maude, and Nicole and her team from Access Health. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Magrath, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities: Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Cancer Society New Zealand. Due to current circumstances a Private celebration of Christine's life will take place.







MAGRATH, Christine Anne:After many courageous battles fought, Christine passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving husband and sons (her boys). Dearly loved wife of Neale, adored and loved mum, mother-in-law and best friend of Steve and Bec, Chris and Kelleigh Magrath, Dave and Kate, and the most loving and adored Gran of Georgie, Annabel, and Felix. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Dawn Steel, Russell and Sue Steel, Brent and Julie Steel, Peter and Fiona Magrath, Lynette and Barry Mason, and Vivienne. Cherished and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, special and loved friend of many. A special thanks to Doctors Murray Smith and Oliver Setchell at North Avon Medical, Bryony Simcock and her team at Christchurch Hospital, Robyn at Nurse Maude, and Nicole and her team from Access Health. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Magrath, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities: Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Cancer Society New Zealand. Due to current circumstances a Private celebration of Christine's life will take place. Published in The Press on May 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers