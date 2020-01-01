KELLY, Christine Jane:

Tragically taken from us on Monday, December 30, 2019. Cherished daughter of Angela and Mark, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Kane and Sharrie, loved granddaughter of Sandra and the late Lindsay Whelan, Shirley and the late Pat Kelly, and Bob and Doreen Keys. A much treasured niece, cousin, and special friend to many. Aged 30 years. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to 36 Reid Street Blaketown Greymouth. Christine absolutely loved superheroes and if you wish to you are welcome and encouraged to wear associated clothing to her service. A celebration of Christine's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by cremation.

