JOHNSTON, Christine Anne:
Passed away on February 15, 2020, at Westport. Aged 58 years. Loved daughter of the late Percy Johnston, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Gary, Allan and Lynda, and the late Graham, dearly loved aunty of Carrie-Leigh and Johnny, Brooke, Terri and Konrad, Michael and Alice, Zak and Sinead, and Nathan, dearly loved great-aunty of Bridget and Brett, Isla, Neveah and Bobby, and Isaiah, a dearly loved cousin, and a much loved friend of Gael. There will be no service for Christine as per her wishes. Messages for the family can be sent to "Johnston Family" c/- PO Box 483, Westport.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2020