HUBAND, Christine:
On October 6, 2020, peacefully in Dunedin Hospital; aged 71 years. Loving wife of the late Peter. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Barbara and Peter, Graham and Monique, dearest grandma of Allegra; and Kees, loved sister and sister-in-law of Gerald and the late Jan, Peter and Jill, Jane, and the late Hamish. Christine was loved and supported and will be missed by her extended family, close friends, and colleagues of Dunedin Hospital ED. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Thursday, October 15, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Huband Family, c/- PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054, or on Christine's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020