FERGUSSON,
Christine Elaine (nee Moore):
Passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of David, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Leeanne, and Sandra, loved grandma of Jeremy, Kelly, Laura, and Kirsty, loved sister of Terry, Derek (deceased), and Graham. Christine will be dearly missed by all those who loved her, including extended family. Special thanks to the staff at Park Lane Rest Home and Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Christine Fergusson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, 2020