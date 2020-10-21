BOSWELL, Christine Mary:
Chrissie passed away in Christchurch, peacefully in her sleep, on October 19, 2020. Chrissie was 64 years old, born January 1956. She was the much loved daughter of Ray (deceased) and Mary, and step-daughter of Larry Kinnaird. Dearest twin of Ann and loved sister of Fran, Stephen, John and Megan. Special Aunt to Tanya, Jason, Lilly, Jack, Joe, Kate, Antony, Jessica, Ashleigh and Olivia, and great-Aunt of Georgia, Zac, Ash, Luka and Bryn – all of whom she adored. Chrissie loved life and lived it to the full with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Rest in Peace
A service to celebrate Chrissie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Friday, October 23, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020