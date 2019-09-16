BATES, Christine Isobel
(nee Woods):
On Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home in Hector, Chrissy got on her broomstick and left this world. Aged 55 years. Wife of Jeff, youngest daughter of the late Bill and Dorothy, daughter-in-law of Joy Shadwell, and loved stepmother, granny, sister, aunty and great-aunt. A gathering to remember Chrissy's life will be held at the Ngakawau Tavern, Main Road, Ngakawau, on Friday, September 20, at 2.00pm.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019