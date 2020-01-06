AKESTER,
Christine Joy (Chris):
On January 4, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Peter, and much loved mother of Pendo, and Sarah; treasured Bibi of Jamaine, and Skyla. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Sheryl; loved aunt of Megan, Ben, and Tom, and loved by all her extended family. Messages to the Akester family, c/- John Rhind Ltd, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral service for Christine will be held in St John's Anglican Church, High Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, January 9 at 1.30pm, and afterward private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020