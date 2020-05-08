Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



TAYLOR-SONIUS,

Christina Marie:

Aged 64, died April 27, 2020, with her four children by her side. She was born October 17, 1955, in Christchurch to Frank Sonius and Jean Rowe. She is sister to Steven, Margaret and Simon; Mother to Tania Etwell, Amanda Gibson, Todd Gibson and Kevin Taylor. She is Oma to Ty, Michaela, Naia, Aria, Vinia, Rian, Aaliyah, Kenadie and Hendrix. Friend to so many and best friends with just a few. Christina also enjoyed a fulfilling career working in early childhood at New Beginnings Preschool, she was well loved by her colleagues and she touched many families over her years of service. Christina was selective and honest with everyone she met. She was generous and loving. She is an inspiration to all of us. A memorial service will be arranged after lock-down requirements are lifted. Then all will be able to attend to mourn our loss and to celebrate her life and welcoming by our Lord Jesus Christ knowing that she is now at peace.



