MACKINDER,
Christina Edith (Chrissy)
(nee Flannigan):
Passed away tragically in Christchurch, aged 65 years, on March 23, 2020. Beloved mum of Blanche, Francine, Gene, and Wade. Mother-in-law to Jared Whittfield and Caroline Mackinder. Cherished Nana of Lukhan, Leah, Ruby, Emma, and Beau Whittfield. Special thanks to Mrs Irene Taylor. Mum had so much life to live and was excited to fulfil the wonderful adventures she had planned. Messages for the Mackinder family can be sent via email to
[email protected]
Plant flowers in your garden in her honour.
Mum, may you be at peace now, may the sun always be shining brightly on your face. Taken too soon.
Memorial services will be held, dates to be advised.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020