de WINTER, Christina
Maria (Tini) (nee Gerard):
09.09.1936 - 27.08.2020
Passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband Wim at her side. Sorely missed by her children Jack, Monica and Nigel. Her grandchildren Western and Reuben. All her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends here and in the Netherlands. A private cremation has been held as per Tini's wishes. Due to covid restrictions, a celebration of Tini's life will be held at a later to be advised date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020