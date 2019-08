REID, Christie Errol(Chris, Butch, Krusty):Of Leeston. On August 13, 2019, suddenly, surrounded by his loving family; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and rock of Shirley, loved father and father-in-law Lynley and Pat McEvedy, Allen and Maddy, and Vickie and Ron Cooper. Adored and special Poppa of Matt and Lizzie, Tess and Craig; Missy, Nicole and John, Callum, Kale; Nathan and Julz; cherished Pop Pop of Harper, Frankie, Megan, Max and Sebastian and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to the Leeston Fire Brigade especially Amy Morfett, and St John Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leeston Fire Brigade and/or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Southbridge Town Hall, High Street, Southbridge, on Monday, August 19, at 1.30pm. Interment thereafter at Ellesmere Public Cemetery.