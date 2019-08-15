REID, Christie Errol
(Chris, Butch, Krusty):
Of Leeston. On August 13, 2019, suddenly, surrounded by his loving family; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and rock of Shirley, loved father and father-in-law Lynley and Pat McEvedy, Allen and Maddy, and Vickie and Ron Cooper. Adored and special Poppa of Matt and Lizzie, Tess and Craig; Missy, Nicole and John, Callum, Kale; Nathan and Julz; cherished Pop Pop of Harper, Frankie, Megan, Max and Sebastian and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to the Leeston Fire Brigade especially Amy Morfett, and St John Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leeston Fire Brigade and/or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Southbridge Town Hall, High Street, Southbridge, on Monday, August 19, at 1.30pm. Interment thereafter at Ellesmere Public Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019