MULDREW,
Christabel Agnes (Trixie):
WAAF Airforce 1939-45. Of Oamaru. Peacefully on July 29, 2019, at Oamaru Hospital with family by her side. In her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverly and Peter Iremonger, Keith and Gonny, Graeme and Caroline, Wendy, Julie and Dave Macaulay, Grant, and Paula and Malcolm Mason. Much loved Nana of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A loved cousin, aunt and friend. In accordance with Trixie's wishes a private family service will be held. Messages to the family c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.
'Trixie and Hugh
– together again'
