Chris (Christopher David):

On August 5, 2019, peacefully at home after a courageous fight with motor neurone disease, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 63 years. Adored and so loved husband of Lois, much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Kate, Sara and Tom, and Tom and Rachel; and amazing fun loving Grandad Tis of Jude, Bowie and Teddy. Former site manager of Anzco Foods Canterbury. Messages to the Baird family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

Look after your people, and your people will look after you.

A celebration of Chris' life will be held in the Events Centre, Wills Street, Ashburton, on Saturday, August 10, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in the Ashburton Cemetery.







Published in The Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019

