Chesco KRUEGER

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road)
Death Notice

KRUEGER, Chesco (Cisco):
On November 23, 2020, in Christchurch; aged 33 years. Beloved son of Serena and Mark, loved brother of Nathan, Keren, Peter, James, Christina, Daniel, Claire, and Aaron. Loving uncle of Lilith, Lexi, Keillan, and Xavier.
You will be sorely missed.
We will always love
and treasure you.
Rest in Peace.
Messages to the Krueger family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service Celebrating Chesco's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Sunday, November 29, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020
