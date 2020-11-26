KRUEGER, Chesco (Cisco):
On November 23, 2020, in Christchurch; aged 33 years. Beloved son of Serena and Mark, loved brother of Nathan, Keren, Peter, James, Christina, Daniel, Claire, and Aaron. Loving uncle of Lilith, Lexi, Keillan, and Xavier.
You will be sorely missed.
We will always love
and treasure you.
Rest in Peace.
Messages to the Krueger family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service Celebrating Chesco's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Sunday, November 29, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020