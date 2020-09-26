TABAK,
Cheryl Ann (nee Smith): RN
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, peacefully at home with family after a short illness, aged 65. Dearly loved and respected wife of Corrie for 44 wonderful years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tristan and Alicia (Perth), Andrew and Kelsi, and Christopher and Angelo. Dearly loved Oma of Imogen, Sienna, Alexie, and Grace. A much-loved daughter of the late Sidney and Jean Smith, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynn and Tom, Gail and Keith, Graham and Sue, Hadyn and Jan, Steven and Sue, Lis and Henry, Tino and Robyn, Helen and Ben (dec), Tony, and Linda. A dearly loved auntie of the Smith and Tabak nieces and nephews, and a good friend and colleague to many. Grateful thanks to the teams at Nurse Maude and the Oncology Dept for their wonderful care and support. Messages to the Tabak family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude can be made at the service or via this Link: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/in-loving-memory-of-cheryl-ann-tabak. A Funeral Service for Cheryl will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on September 29, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020