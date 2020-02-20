ROPIHA, Cheryl Andreen:
On February 18, 2020, suddenly at home after a short illness. Dearly loved partner of Ray for 46 years. Cherished mother of Reihana, and Linton, loved nana of Tyson, beloved sister of Carol, Lindsay, and Stuart, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, St John, and Dr Nicki McKay at Woodend Medical Centre. Messages to the Ropiha family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2020