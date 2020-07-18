Cheryl-Myree MCKENNA

McKENNA,
Cheryl-Myree (nee Baird):
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Loving mother of Shaun, and Bridie, cherished grandmother of Aston, and Baxtor, passed away at the age of 70. Living most of her life in Christchurch, Cheryl dedicated herself to the nursing profession. As well as caring for everyone that came into her life, Cheryl had a passion for renovating houses, listening to her favourite music and laughing over a glass of bubbly. Cheryl is also survived by her older brother Wayne who adored her, her nephew Christopher who became a very dear friend and her sister-in-law Robyn who she respected and loved dearly. Cheryl lived a vivacious life that ended peacefully. The Funeral service for Cheryl will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 24, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 18, 2020
