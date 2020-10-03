Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherry STEVENSON. View Sign Death Notice



On September 18, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Singer, entertainer, mischief-maker, style maven, puzzle fiend and wordsmith. Loved wife of the late Jack Stevenson, loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Gaenor (London), Caroline and David (Wellington), Georgina and David (Christchurch), adored grandmother and nana of Rowena, Caitlin, Isolda, and Henry, loved sister of Jill (Ottawa), Lorraine (Christchurch), and the late Peter and Gwyneth, cherished aunt and a dear friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Cherry Stevenson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated, and may be made at the service, but please feel free to bring a wildflower to place on the casket. A Service to celebrate Cherry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on October 14, at 10.00am, followed by a private burial.







