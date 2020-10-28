Chè HOGG

Death Notice

HOGG, Chè TeKapa:
Passed away as the result of an accident on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Beloved dad of Rosalie and Nick, much loved son of Stewart (deceased) and Karen, adored brother of Tiana and Jerrod, and Jade and Liss, loved uncle of Nellie, Ashleigh, Bubba Lisa, and Elijah, great-uncle of Miyah, Bella, and Jax. Chè will be missed by all his extended Harvey Norman family. In lieu of flowers donations to Cure Kids would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cthogg2410

"Kua hinga te tõtara o Te Waonui a Tãne"
Messages for the Hogg family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Chè's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, on Friday, October 30, at 4.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020
