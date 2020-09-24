HELM, Charmaine Marie:
Peacefully on September 22, 2020. Charmaine passed away at the Otago Community Hospice surrounded by her family and friends. Loved and loving Mum of Jenson, and Ari West, loved and adoring partner of Mahal Pearce, much loved daughter of Graeme and Karen, and loved only sister of Trudey and Carey, loved Aunty of Will, Pyper, Rafe, Amy, and Hope, longtime friend of Jason West, loved granddaughter of the late Arthur and May Helm, and the late Bill and Lil McKendrick.
"Through everything you endured you always held yourself and everyone around you together. Wherever you are now, we are sure you will be with family gone before you. You have left us sad but you were the life and soul of the party, and will never be forgotten."
A celebration of Charmaine's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Saturday, September 26, at 10.00am, the funeral then leaving for Dunedin Cemetery. No flowers please instead donations for the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Helm Family, PO Box 239, Mosgiel 9053, or leave a message on Charmaine's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Sept. 24, 2020