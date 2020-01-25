Charlotte CORBETT (1932 - 2020)
Death Notice

CORBETT,
Charlotte Anne (de Vry):
Born August 6, 1932, Massachusetts, United States. Passed away in her sleep on Friday, January 17, 2020, Auckland, New Zealand. Served as an administrator in the U.S. Foreign Diplomatic Service in Europe and South America. Married in 1957. Emigrated to New Zealand in 1962, a country that she grew to love and call home. With singled-handed determination and love, she raised her sons James, Peter and Stephen and did a pretty good job of it. Grandmother to Nicholas, Nina, Saskia, Maya and Finn. Gratitude and thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Evelyn Page, Orewa. At Charlotte's request, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
