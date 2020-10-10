WOOD, Charles William:
On October 7, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Winnie, loved father of Susan, and Brian and their partners Kevin, and Sandra, loved grandfather of Philip. A passionate author who loved to share his stories. Thanks to all the staff at Mayfair Lifecare for taking such good care of Charles. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Charles Wood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Charles will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 14 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020