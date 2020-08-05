WINDER,
Charles Barry (Barry):
Former NZR Railway Shunter. Passed away on August 3, 2020, at George Manning Retirement Village, aged 79 years. A dearly loved husband of the late Iris, a much loved father and father-in-law of Kathleen and John, Michael and Vicky, Lynette, Tracey and Mike, Robert and Andrea, Raynor and Jimmy, Anita and Brad (deceased), Kyal and Janelle. A treasured granddad and great-granddad to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. A special thanks to the staff at George Manning for their care and support shown towards Barry and his family. Messages c/- the Winder family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, August 7 at 1.00pm, thereafter Interment at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
With so much sadness
we say goodbye
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020