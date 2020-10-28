Charles WHITE

Death Notice

WHITE, Charles Loughnan:
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved father and friend Charles Loughnan White, who died peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning (NZ Time). He is survived by his son Jesse, daughter Jodi, and grandson Ibai. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Sally Moore for the tireless love and support provided during his brave battle. A memorial service will be held once arrangements have been made for his return to NZ.
May his soul Rest In Peace.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020
