THOMSON,
Charles Russell (Russell):
On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Russell passed away surrounded by family at The Russley Village, Christchurch, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith, awesome Dad of Paula, and Fiona, and father-in-law of Raed, mischievous grandad of Layla, Zain and Adam Russell. Treasured brother of Jo (Josephine) and David Fletcher and loved uncle of Kate and Scott. Spent many years running the St Christopher's Riccarton Road bookshop and enjoying yarns with all. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and Ashley Suites at The Russley Village. Messages may be addressed to the Thomson family c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/crthomson1510 A Celebration of Russell's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 21, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020